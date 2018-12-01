Shah Rukh Khan lauds daughter Suhana Khan's performance in a play, shares adorable post

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, his kids too are charmers. His beloved daughter Suhana Khan has always grabbed the limelight for her stunning avatars and her pictures tell us that she is Bollywood ready. The star-kid recently performed in a play in London and daddy SRK couldn’t stop lauding his baby-girl. The superstar shared an adorable moment between the father-daughter duo to congratulate ‘his Juliet’ and the picture will surely melt your heart!

The Zero star put up a picture which sees him adorably giving Suhana a peck. Needless to say, we can’t stop gushing about how cute the two are! “With my Juliet in London,” he wrote alongside his post and congratulated the whole team for their exceptional performances. He also attached another picture which is a poster of the play in which Suhana played the role of Juliet.

Suhana is pursuing her studies in London and SRK took time off his busy schedule to watch her perform in her play. Time and again, the duo have set major father-daughter goals.

Back in August, Suhana was in news for making her first ever magazine cover debut for Vogue. In an interview with the magazine, she spoke about her love for acting.

“I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time,” she said.