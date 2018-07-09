Shah Rukh Khan lays claim on his kids’ recent picture with a hilarious comment!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai today after spending a quality time with his wife Gauri Khan and kids, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam in Europe. They had a fabulous time there as is evident from the pictures circulating on social media. SRK and Gauri too have been uploading photos from their vacay and now, a recent picture of their kids in one frame has gone viral.

In the picture, we see Aryan and Suhana looking sideways, while the little one AbRam stands in between, looking straight into the camera. Earlier, Aryan had shared a picture of just him and AbRam, but now, mommy Gauri has shared a picture of the trio.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

And, as much as we love this picture, it's the comment by papa dearest, Shah Rukh Khan that cracked us up. Yes, the man who is known for his sharp wit and good sense of humour very earnestly replied claiming the tag of the paparazzo on the picture.

The actor along with his sister Shehnaz Khan has returned to the city on Monday. On the professional front, SRK will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in it. The movie is slated to release in December this year.