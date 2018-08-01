Shah Rukh Khan makes an 'awkward' revelation at Suhana's cover launch

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad right now. Daughter Suhana Khan's debut magazine cover for Vogue has become the talk of the town. On the occasion, Suhana also gave a prolonged interview to the magazine and dodged very little. But it is her superstar dad who confessed to being 'awkward' around women.

Shah Rukh often emphasises how children got this huge impact on their parents, almost changing them as human beings.

"I think they've brought us up well. I don't have many friends, but my kids are my friends-I'm easiest around them. I'm usually very awkward around women, but I'm very close to Suhana-she has said things to me that no woman has ever said to me in my life," he said.

Knowing the quantum of female attention that he enjoys, it is surprising that SRK is 'awkward' around women. However, daddies always make for the best friends to their daughters. Even the country's biggest (arguably) superstar is not an exception.

Suhana's magazine shoot has only fueled speculations regarding her Bollywood debut. However, there's still time, she asserts.

Alright, then. Wondering what's next!