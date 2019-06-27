Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero might have tanked at the box office but his stardom is not fading anytime soon. Even at the age of 53, SRK is still loved by fans across the globe and all the credit can go to his charm. It's not just moviegoers who go gaga over SRK, his colleagues from the fraternity adore him too. That's exactly what happened when actor Sayani Gupta met Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday night at the special screening of her film, Article 15. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead.
But if you think that Sayani met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at the screening, you are wrong, as the actress was part of SRK's film Fan. But unfortunately, Miss Gupta never got a chance to click a picture with the Badshah of Bollywood. Taking to his Instagram Sayani posted a long heartfelt post and affirmed that she is a true SRKian. Known to be a gem, the DDLJ star fulfilled Sayani's wish of a photo with him.
Have a look at Sayani's fan moment with the King Khan of Bollywood below:
View this post on Instagram
I think those teeth say it all! Only one man can make women so happy. It is only @iamsrk Just the best energy one has experience after His holiness Dalai Lama. Just effervescent abundant love to offer. I told him today that I was the only one from the cast and crew of Fan that didnt have a photo with him. Cause I always thought I was too cool to go up to someone for a photo. Only to have regretted later, every time. So we made it happen this time after so many years.. and here's the mind numbing dizzy love that is coming through every muscle of my face! Even my eyebrows are going bonkers! *justsaying* You make me the happiest girl in the world! And so many people in the world! Will always love you!
A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on
Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles. The film will make it to the big screens on June 28, 2019.
