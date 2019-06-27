Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 11.51 pm June 27 2019, 11.51 pm

Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero might have tanked at the box office but his stardom is not fading anytime soon. Even at the age of 53, SRK is still loved by fans across the globe and all the credit can go to his charm. It's not just moviegoers who go gaga over SRK, his colleagues from the fraternity adore him too. That's exactly what happened when actor Sayani Gupta met Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday night at the special screening of her film, Article 15. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead.

But if you think that Sayani met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at the screening, you are wrong, as the actress was part of SRK's film Fan. But unfortunately, Miss Gupta never got a chance to click a picture with the Badshah of Bollywood. Taking to his Instagram Sayani posted a long heartfelt post and affirmed that she is a true SRKian. Known to be a gem, the DDLJ star fulfilled Sayani's wish of a photo with him.

Have a look at Sayani's fan moment with the King Khan of Bollywood below:

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles. The film will make it to the big screens on June 28, 2019.