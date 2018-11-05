Shah Rukh Khan misses son Aryan as Diwali celebrations keep rolling

By now, you must have seen the glitzy pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's famous Diwali party. He and wife Gauri Khan threw a joyful celebration like every year, which was attended by his friends and colleagues from the tinsel town, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol to name a few. But the doting daddy feels slightly empty, deep down.

Gauri, on Saturday, shared a couple of delightful photos from the celebration that had the whole family posing happily. The lighting was majestic and all of them looked gorgeous. But SRK's eldest son Aryan Khan was missing.

Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan. https://t.co/edwifo4iFo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2018

Sigh! Looks like he couldn't make it home for the Diwali celebrations from his residential school in London. Quite sure his mommy, brother AbRam and sister Suhana must be missing Aryan as well!

On another note, the party had a bunch of youngsters dropping in too. This bandwagon included debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey.

We also hear SRK postponed his bash for a day so that his buddy Salman Khan could return from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavla to attend it. And Salman sure did! SRK's BFF Karan Johar also made his way to the celebration.