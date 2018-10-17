Shah Rukh Khan now finds Kuch Kuch Hota Hai creepy, is it in support of #MeToo?

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji walked down the memory lane as Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 20 years of its release. A grand event was hosted by the filmmaker on Tuesday, which saw the attendance of many celebrities. The film's entire cast attended the event making it a memorable one. But it was the candid conversation among stars that caught our attention. King Khan even called his film creepy because he cannot show this film to his kids siting many reasons.

Shah Rukh Khan, who attended this event with AbRam and Gauri Khan, said that his kids Suhana and Aryan have watched KKHH but not AbRam. Jokingly he said, “Now I find it quite creepy actually especially the scene where I am hugging one girl and holding the other and lustfully and very cheaply looking at this girl whose saree’s pallu flies off, very creepy. It’s quite wrong.”

“It is objectification, its wrong,” Karan added. In the wake of #MeToo movement, Karan and SRK have kept mum on the whole fiasco. But with this remark, we believe that they slightly managed to touch upon the issue. Objectifying of women in Bollywood films is nothing new and KKHH was no less in doing so!

Here are some examples as to why we find few scenes creepy, just like SRK.

Pyaar dosti hai...nah!

Approaching girls to be 'just friends' and then flirting with them, acceptable?

Two women at a time...

When Rahul (SRK) calmed a sobbing Anjali (Kajol), but could not let Tina (Rani) go. Two timing Rahul?

Stalking

When the romantic Khan wanted to propose Tina and all he did was visit her by climbing a window. Being the stalker!

Violence

When Rahul slapped Anjali after their argument during a basketball match in the summer camp. Slapping a girl in front of kids or even otherwise, acceptable?

Starring

When Anjali’s saree ka pallu goes flying and Rahul could not stop starring. Yes, that's creepy!

So what's your take on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

