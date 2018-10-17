image
Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
Shah Rukh Khan now finds Kuch Kuch Hota Hai creepy, is it in support of #MeToo?

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan now finds Kuch Kuch Hota Hai creepy, is it in support of #MeToo?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 17 2018, 2.50 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKajolMeTooMeToo campaignRani Mukerji and Karan JoharShah Rukh Khan
nextSaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all mushy in this anniversary pic!
ALSO READ

Salman Khan wants another Karan Johar film and Kuch Kuch is happening to us!

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twin and stroll in NYC!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Karan Johar takes us down memory lane