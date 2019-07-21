Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 5.10 pm July 21 2019, 5.10 pm

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be riding the digital wave and how! After making his last feature film Zero, SRK looks very much focused on making content for the web. He is busy announcing shows one after the other. After Class of 83 (film) and Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh has announced his third web venture called Betaal. Interestingly, just like the other two, this one too is in association with Netflix. The horror series written by Patrick Graham, is also directed by Patrick in association with Nikhil Mahajan. It is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Reportedly the series features Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra.

His other project, the Class Of 83, is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students struggle with the intricacies of honour, morals and dedication towards their nation. The film stars Bobby Deol who was last seen in Race 3 and had garnered attention for his transformation.

That apart, SRK has also co-produced Bard Of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi. The actor recently released the look of the show on Instagram. The show is set to premiere on September 27 is a seven-episodic and is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name. The series will also feature actors such as Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Gaurav Verma and Rajit Kapoor amongst others.