Shah Rukh Khan on Thugs Of Hindustan's failure: I think some people have been a little too harsh

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s much-anticipated Thugs Of Hindostan has sunk at the box office. Despite smashing the box office records on day 1, it has now been finding it hard to pull the audience into the cinema halls. The magnum opus was also trolled mercilessly on social media for not meeting expectations. Reacting to the same, Shah Rukh Khan, who is Aamir’s good friend, has come out in support of his friend.

The superstar believes that it’s unfair to overlook the good work done by an actor if a film fails to impress. He mentioned that it was ‘heartbreaking’ and thinks that people have been a little too harsh.

“I would like to say something. It’s a little personal and I don’t know whether it’s right to say it or not. This is something that’s saddened me and so I want to share it. When it happened to me personally, I wasn’t so sad, but this time I am. There are people who have given excellence to cinema for years. A film can be good, a film can be bad; none of us can ever claim ki maine duniya ki sabsi achchi film banayi hain. Mr Bachchan and Aamir have been people who have constantly contributed to the excellence of cinema,” he told The Telegraph.

He also cited Aamir and Big B’s contribution to Hindi cinema and added, "The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs (Thugs of Hindostan) doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema?”

“I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heartbreaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back.”

Complementing the film for its attempt, he also went on to compare TOH with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and spoke about how we need to give some leeway to films that attempt something different just like the way we embraced Stree for its unique concept. He also urged people to ‘screw the comparison’ of TOH with Hollywood films.

“An adventure film has not been made in India in decades. Thugs… has tried to introduce this genre and kabhi kabhi upar neeche ho sakta hai. But the fact remains that in our cinema, we haven’t made an Indiana Jones and screw the comparison yaar, humne 'Pirates of the Caribbean' bhi nahin banayi. So props to them for the attempt,” said Shah Rukh,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy promoting Zero which is expected to hit the theatres on December 21.