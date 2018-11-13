Shah Rukh Khan on wife Gauri Khan: I can't afford to get her on board for my films

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan inaugurated a Mexican restaurant Sanchos, designed by the lady, on Monday. During the media interaction at the launch, the Zero star made an interesting statement about his interior decorator wife. King Khan, who was once counted as the second richest actor in the world, said that he cannot afford Gauri to design for his films!

It was when Gauri was quizzed if she had any plans to design for films, she replied, "Right now, I am very busy. My hands are full and whenever I will have time then, 100 per cent I will do it." SRK was quick to interrupt her by saying, “We make really small films. We can't afford to get her on board for our films."

Further talking about the restaurant, the superstar said, "I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to do parties.”

Besides designing restaurants and office spaces, Gauri has also designed homes for many B-Town celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.