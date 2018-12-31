Shah Rukh Khan once turned a thief and kept it a secret all this while!

What's the silliest thing you have ever stolen? A classmate's tiffin? Those perfumed erasers? A pretty dress of your roommate? A cricket ball? You probably still laugh over such silly instances of theft, right? For Shah Rukh Khan (well, yes, he stole too), it was a pair of car tyres! Heard the good old proverb that says, money can't buy everything? Sometimes it's because there are no shops around. *Chuckles*. In a conversation with Radio Mirchi, he revealed what really happened.

“This once, I had a flat tyre. This happened while I was on a drive and I won’t reveal the location, as I can still get caught. While I was fixing my first one, I realised that the other tyre of my car had also got punctured. Just then, I saw another car parked on the side of the road, which was the same as mine. So, I quickly took my punctured tyres and exchanged it with the tyres of that car. I also left a thank you note on that car. I was really desperate and I usually don’t do this. It was a one-time thing only," SRK laughed.

LOL...the owner of the other car totally deserved to know that he was possessing tyres previously used by Shah Rukh Khan!