Shah Rukh Khan opens up on Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier spoken about his upcoming film with Aanand L Rai during his birthday in November. Now everyone is dying to see the first glimpse of the film where the Baadshah would be playing a dwarf. Khan had assured that the first poster would be out soon, but so far did not unveil anything from the film.

So when asked what’s delaying the first look and poster launch of the movie, that also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, King Khan at a recent event said, “This film is a little difficult one. If a person is playing a person who is vertically challenged, especially like this and for a person who is a movie star, who is known for doing a little more romantic roles, there are many if and buts about whether he will be accepted or will it not be.”

The star was extremely excited and proud while speaking of this project. SRK further added, “There are two things about this film that I am very proud of. It is the most advanced VFX film made in the world and not just in India. That’s why it is taking a little longer than we also thought. We are giving it the best shot possible because such films are not made again and again. As it is visually so heavy, it is taking time. Money is also being spent. We want to be very exact about it. Film’s title is ready, the tagline is also ready, the image is also ready. As I speak, I have seen it also and it looks quite nice. Just a few days, a few finishing touches and Aanand L Rai sir will certainly share it.”

When asked that if he’s keen on signing the Rakesh Sharma biopic Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he hasn’t and won’t till he gets free. “I am currently occupied with Aanand L Rai’s film and haven’t signed anything yet. The film’s schedule got a bit delayed and as I mentioned, it’s a tedious film so it takes time. But I want to live with this raw film and so until February next year, I am committed to the same. I have been meeting Siddharth (Roy Kapoor) and a few other filmmakers but I will take a couple of months before I take up something.”

Well, it’s hard to keep calm for a cinematic experience like this.