Shah Rukh Khan opens up Zero’s failure, clears the air on his upcoming project

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 9.05 pm April 18 2019, 9.05 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was one of the most awaited films of 2018. Boasting of a starry ensemble, high on VFX and budget, intriguing storyline; expectations from this sci-fi love story were sky high. However, it failed to impress the viewers. Zero, which was made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crores, managed to collect only Rs 90 crores at the box office. Currently, the Chennai Express actor is in China for the 9th Beijing International Film Festival where Zero has been selected as the closing film.

At a recent interaction with CGTN, SRK broke his silence on Zero’s failure. He also hoped that the film is accepted by the Chinese audience. “Unfortunately 'Zero' itself wasn't received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it," said Khan. Further, the actor added that he wants to see his ‘quite a labour of love’ again and maybe then he will be able to figure out what went wrong.

“Mostly, the labours of love go wrong, it's the normal ones that go right. But when it went wrong, I felt really bad. It just got so rejected by so many people. When you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong then you are a little, not depressed or sad, but you know, "I don't want to see it." So, I am going to see the film after three months, so for me, it's very significant, let me just go see, maybe I will be able to figure out… what went wrong,” said King Khan.

While there have been a lot of speculations on SRK’s next film, the actor, in his statement, said, “At this point, I have not decided anything. I am listening to films, I will decide what film I am doing next almost by June.”