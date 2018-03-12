Shah Rukh Khan punishes Katrina Kaif and Aanand L. Rai on the sets of Zero

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known as a late riser in the industry. However, when it comes to professional commitments, he usually pushes his boundary and skips his sleep for more work. And now King Khan has befittingly punished his Zero director Aanand L. Rai and co-star Katrina Kaif for pulling him out of bed! On Friday, March 1 the witty Khan took to social media to share a picture of himself snoring while Aanand, Katrina and the film’s writer Himanshu Sharma wait for him to wake up. “When the company is so scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep your eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots,” he wrote.

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018

Zero, in which SRK essays a vertically challenged character this time, also stars Anushka Sharma besides SRK and Katrina. Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s return with Zero after delivering blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns. The movie also features a cameo by late legendary actress Sridevi, along with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The film also marks Anushka’s fourth collaboration with SRK, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, Anushka and Katrina will be essaying characters they have never played in the past. “While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina’s characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand, plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don’t want to give out too much information,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is slated for a December 21 release this year.