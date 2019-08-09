Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is not only the reigning king of romance, one of the richest amongst his contemporaries, and basically a living legend - he is also a philanthropist, who works for various social issues and backs campaigns. One of these is the Meer Foundation, named after the actor's late father, that works for the overall rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, including medical cair, legal assistance, counseling, and vocational training. For his outstanding humanitarian work for women empowerment, in reference to the Meer Foundation, the actor has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate from the La Trobe University, Melbourne.
At present, Shah Rukh Khan is in the Australian city for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He is the chief guest of the event and has been accompanied by several other members of the Indian film fraternity. Upon receiving the award, the actor said, "I'm proud to be conferred with a great university like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women's equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this honorary doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way.” He also talked about Meer Foundation and the work it does for Indian acid attack survivours. Also, the star was honoured with the Doctor of Letters degree as he also works for the welfare of underprivileged children by providing them scholarships.
Check out the various photos and videos of him receiving his doctorate:
Moreover, the actor also received the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He also voiced the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King.