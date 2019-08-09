Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 3.40 pm August 09 2019, 3.40 pm

Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is not only the reigning king of romance, one of the richest amongst his contemporaries, and basically a living legend - he is also a philanthropist, who works for various social issues and backs campaigns. One of these is the Meer Foundation, named after the actor's late father, that works for the overall rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, including medical cair, legal assistance, counseling, and vocational training. For his outstanding humanitarian work for women empowerment, in reference to the Meer Foundation, the actor has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate from the La Trobe University, Melbourne.

At present, Shah Rukh Khan is in the Australian city for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He is the chief guest of the event and has been accompanied by several other members of the Indian film fraternity. Upon receiving the award, the actor said, "I'm proud to be conferred with a great university like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women's equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this honorary doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way.” He also talked about Meer Foundation and the work it does for Indian acid attack survivours. Also, the star was honoured with the Doctor of Letters degree as he also works for the welfare of underprivileged children by providing them scholarships.

Check out the various photos and videos of him receiving his doctorate:

A wonderful moment that joins the philosophy of two great forces for the betterment of our world @latrobe @iamsrk #latrobeuni pic.twitter.com/IRKCRW7xXd — Wendy Martinec (@wendy_martinec) August 9, 2019

Accepting his honorary doctorate from @latrobe, @iamsrk says the world needs more live to break down barriers. His fans agree! #LaTrobeUni pic.twitter.com/7NyqUUbXij — La Trobe News (@latrobenews) August 9, 2019

'This is not an award for anything the @MeerFoundation might have achieved. It is for the courage of every woman who faces the brutality of injustice, inquality and inhumanity.' - @iamsrk on receiving a #latrobeuni honorary doctorate for his humanitarian work with women. pic.twitter.com/paIHifVsIe — La Trobe University (@latrobe) August 9, 2019

‘I am deeply grateful to @latrobeuni for its graciousness in offering scholarships for the education of young women from my country. I doff my hat a million times to you!' - @iamsrk Read about the La Trobe PhD scholarship in honour of Shah Rukh Khan: https://t.co/JWkOXJ9Wl8 #SRK pic.twitter.com/fJ7ldcbCMN — La Trobe University (@latrobe) August 9, 2019

On the way to @latrobe University.. Thank you for the kind gesture of offering a scholarship to a girl student from India for higher education and supporting the work at @MeerFoundation pic.twitter.com/OfyKLPy3MP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 9, 2019