Shah Rukh Khan recreates an iconic KKHH moment with Gauri and Suhana

When we talk about Shah Rukh Khan, King of Romance, the first picture which comes in our mind is of him posing in his trademark pose. Right from the ’90s to even today, Shah Rukh Khan is every woman’s dream. It could be his roles in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil to Paagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and many others. Over the years we have seen many avatars of Shah Rukh but a picture of SRK getting kissed by Rani Mukerji and Kajol on his cheeks is the best one and recently Gauri and Suhana recreated the same scene.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri uploaded a picture of the three where SRK can be seen standing between the ladies. On his right, Suhana is seen giving papa a sweet peck on his cheeks, on his left we see Gauri doing the same. The caption of the super adorable picture read as “Most days he deserves it”. Have a look at the picture.

Well, this can be called as the picture of the year as fans went crazy seeing these cuties in one frame. Almost two decades ago, SRK, along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, posed for the original photo. On KKHH completing 17years, SRK had shared the picture on his social media handle.

Recently we saw the trio recreate the same when the team met again on the film’s 20th completion anniversary and we can’t get over it.