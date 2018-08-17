Shah Rukh Khan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee: I have lost a part of my childhood

On Thursday, our country lost a great leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former Prime Minister, who had made a mark in politics with his leadership and achievements, breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. Politicians, as well as Bollywood celebs, mourned his death on the social media. Even Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to express his grief on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise.

The actor has shared that his father used to take him to hear speeches of the former Prime Minister. SRK had also enacted one of the poems written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor says that he has lost a part of his childhood. With demise, India has suffered its greatest loss in recent times.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was our 10th Prime Minister. He first took the oath as the PM in the year 1996, but after 16 days, he resigned. And then he was once again appointed as Prime Minister in the year 1998. From 1998 to 2004, in these six years, Vajpayee worked his magic and made our country better place to live.

He was the one who made primary education free of cost in India. Under his government, five nuclear tests were successfully carried out in one week in Pokhran (John Abraham’s Parmanu was based on it) and he was the one who passed the Chandrayan-I project. Many more iconic events took place under his reign and truly, India reached new heights on glory. A leader like him is a rarity.