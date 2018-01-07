Shah Rukh Khan remembers his younger days as he listens to ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’ on the radio

While SRK is busy prepping for his Aanand L Rai directed film Zero, he took his fans on a nostalgia trip with his latest post on social media. In the post, King Khan reveals how his popular song ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’ from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was playing on the radio and he couldn’t help but remember his younger days.

As Hindi has become the Bollywood Badshah’s language of communication with his fans, the actor posted a selfie and wrote, “ऐ काश के हम होश में अब आने ना पायें…बस ऐसे ही रेडीओ पे बज रहा था तो अपनी याद आ गयी। ज़िंदगी ऐसे ही मदहोश रहे….('Couldn’t help remembering myself when this song played on the radio. Hope life remains so intoxicated.')”

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah, starred SRK, Deepak Tijori and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi n the lead roles. Naseeruddin Shah also played a pivotal role in the film. Kumar Sanu gave his voice to the song ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’. The song was picturised on SRK and Suchitra. King Khan was lauded by the audiences for his performance in the film.

Meanwhile, SRK will play the role of a dwarf in his next film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Recently, SRK revealed the title of the film along with a teaser where he is seen dancing to Mohammed Rafi’s classic song, “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya” and is much appreciated by the audiences.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.