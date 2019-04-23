Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves to be stuck in traffic!

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 11.19 pm April 23 2019, 11.19 pm

Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his hilarious banter with fans on social media. The superstar has amused us with his wit time and again. On Tuesday, another reply to a fan caught our attention. It was when one of his fans posted a song from his film Anjaam, to mark the 25th year of the film. The fan praised the actor for impeccably pulling off his stunts in the film. SRK was quick to notice the compliment but had a few regrets.

As part of his reply, the actor talked about how he misses public transport and is dying to get back to it. Along with it, he also urged fans to not try the stunt at home or anywhere else.

Have a look at the Baadshah's epic moves:

Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019

This comes a day after a video of Aamir Khan travelling economy class took the internet by storm. In it, the actor could be seen seated by the window of a budget airline. He donned a pale blue cap and his signature glasses during his travel.

Watch the video here.

In an old interview with The Hindu, King Khan revealed how he hates travelling and in spite of which, he has to travel so frequently. “I hate travelling and for someone who hates travelling I travel every third day, all around the world, at times in a private jet.”

He also shared his love for traffic. Yes, you heard that right. “I know people complain a lot about traffic but I am ok even with that. It’s the only time I get to do my email and other stuff. To be honest I love traffic. It’s the only time I get to be with myself. My line of work requires me to be always surrounded by people. A hundred of them at any given time. Be it shooting or public appearances. I like the quiet of the traffic in Mumbai, how it slows things,” he added.