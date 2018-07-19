home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan reveals the film that gave him the confidence to be what he is right now

First published: July 19, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Updated: July 19, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the industry since the past 26 years. Of course, he has seen a lot of ups and downs in this amazing journey. Recently one of his films completed 21 years of its release and SRK revealed that it was this film that gave him the confidence to be what he is right now. Well, the movie that we are talking about is Yes Boss.

The film which also starred Juhi Chawla clocked 21 years recently, and the actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it and walked down the memory lane as she shared a throwback picture from the sets. Well, SRK replied to Juhi and told that the love that he received during this film gave him the confidence to be what he is right now.

Directed by Aziz Mirza, Yes Boss was a hit at the box office.

Apart from Yes Boss, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been a part of many films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Ram Jaane, One 2 Ka 4, Paheli, Duplicate and Bhoothnath. It’s been 10 years we have seen them on the big screen together. Well, we are sure fans of both the actors would be quite keen to see them together on the big screen again.

