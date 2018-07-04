Shah Rukh Khan revisits Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge thanks to AbRam – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in Europe. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan have been posting pictures on the social media from their holiday. Well, recently Shah Rukh posted a video on his Insta story in which he is revisiting an iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge thanks to AbRam. No, it is not the train sequence. Watch the video and try to guess which scene it is…

We are sure you guys might have guessed it that it is the scene where he and Amrish Puri feed the pigeons. The scene was quite hilarious and is still remembered by fans, after the train sequence of course. By the way, if you guys want to revisit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, you people can watch it on the big screen. The film is still running in Maratha Mandir (a theatre in Mumbai).

Talking about the actor’s upcoming movies, he will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Two teasers of the film have already been released, one of which also features Salman Khan, who has a special song in the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.