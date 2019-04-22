Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, not a hotel

Ranjini Maitra April 22 2019, 6.13 pm April 22 2019, 6.13 pm

Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Zero was an addition to the list of his recent releases that either fell flat or only managed to evoke a lukewarm response. Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, came after the likes of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, and Fan, none of which stood up to the buzz or expectations. Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man for the first time in his career did not save Zero, even though the superstar evidently worked hard. Needless to say, critics have often showered judgments on SRK's recent choices of films. On that, he has something strong to say!

"We filmmakers have fought along to give more credit to constructive and jaded ideas. We search for art, we search for form without the essence of the stories. We find logic and disregard the free-spirit of storytelling. We have to remind ourselves that truth is formless, only untruths are formed. We as film fraternity have to be truer to ourselves, to the stories we set out to tell. So I request all my critic friends here, please don't be like us Bollywood film stars, and get carried away by what Bollywood succumbed to many years ago - the star system," he says. Does that also refer to the industry trend of films being largely star-dominated? His message, however, was that films should not be rated with mere stars.

My Beautiful Wise King @iamsrk 💋 How Wise & Strong are your words Sweetheart, like always aaah Sukoon ♡ Thanks for the Sweet slap for the gyaani critics who rate the films by stars only, they are not goddamn Hotels with stars🙏#CriticsChoiceFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/bhRrbuVDgF — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ (@JacyKhan) April 21, 2019

"The star system cannot be the only way of summing up films by our critics. 3 stars, 3.5 stars, 3 and a quarter stars, 5 stars... It's a film, not a hotel for God sake. With critics sprouting all over, film critic is becoming an endangered species. Please let it not get replaced by consumer service," he added.The Indian film industries, at present, happen to be producing the highest number of films annually with the most significant contribution coming from Bollywood. Given the money spent, the manpower involved and various other parameters, it is difficult to be completely rid of consumerism though!