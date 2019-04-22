image
  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, not a hotel

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, not a hotel

It doesn't look like Shah Rukh Khan is very pleased with film critics!

back
Critics Choice Film Awards 2019Shah Rukh KhanZero
nextAlia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the audience doesn't accept it

within