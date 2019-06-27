Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 4.29 pm June 27 2019, 4.29 pm

It’s raining newcomers and fresh faces in Bollywood and the Khan era seems to be diminishing. If we take the year 2018 into consideration, the movies by the trio were more on the disappointing side. The trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan has always been like an unbreakable wall, with Saif Ali Khan joining in as well. Saif has been quick to move when it comes to choosing diverse characters and is a lone wolf when it comes to the Khans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s movies like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero did more harm than good for the actor.

Even though Salman Khan’s movies do manage to enter the 100-crore club, his movies like Tubelight and Race 3 failed to impress the critics and audiences, despite them being from different genres.

Aamir Khan, who is known as Mr Perfectionist, did not give an impressive performance after Dangal. His last movie - Thugs of Hindostan - was an absolute failure at the box office, despite having a strong star cast.

It was Saif Ali Khan, however, who took a bold step by stepping into Sacred Games for Netflix and is being appreciated for his role.

But, they are Khans after all and have a huge fan base looking forward to their upcoming releases. Let’s take a look at who has got what in the second half of the year 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan: Even though the actor has movies in his kitty, the release dates of all have not been released yet. For now, he will be seen in Don 3: The Final Chapter. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, who also directed the first two parts and will be co-produced by SRK. Although Shah Rukh was to star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, titled Saare Jahan Se Achha, buzz says he walked out after the space debacle that Zero was. Salman Khan: Dabangg 3 is the next big release for bhaijaan. Apart from that, Kick 2 also has been scheduled for a December 25th release. Salman will also make a cameo in Satellite Shankar, with Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash as the lead pair. Aamir Khan: Mr Perfectionist, who is known to do a film or two in a year has Lal Singh Chaddha next, which will release in 2020. The film is to be a Bollywood remake of the cult classic Forrest Gump. Saif Ali Khan: The actor has quite a few releases in the second half of 2019. He will be seen in Jawani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan and Love Aaj Kal 2. The second season of Netflix's Sacred Games will also release in the coming weeks.