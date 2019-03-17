Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can’t stop laughing

Urdu is said to be one of the sweetest languages, but we hardly hear anyone making use of it in its purest form. Now according to a report in The Print, the government wants to promote the Urdu language and are planning to rope in Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for it. National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), an independent body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has decided to proactively promote the Urdu language. But looks like the news of roping in these stars have not gone down well with Twitterati.

Aquil Ahmed, the director of NCPUL, told The Print, “The council has been tasked with the job of promoting Urdu as a language but all that we have been doing so far is producing literature in the language. We want to now focus more on promoting the language and not just the literature. We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events.”

PM Modi and his government are getting trolled for this decision. Twitter is laughing hard on Katrina Kaif being a choice to promote Urdu. They are saying that how will she promote Urdu while she can’t even speak Hindi properly.

Before asking katrina to promote urdu please make sure she can speak hindi properly — Dr. zaffar iqbal (@zaffarmedico) March 17, 2019

Not just Katrina, Twitterati is also not much happy with Salman Khan being considered for it.

Sallu and Katrina??? Well....looks like this move is to ensure urdu dies an accidental death. — Mohammad Meraj (@Anti_31Percent) March 17, 2019

However, a few are in the favour of Shah Rukh Khan doing this as they feel he would be better than the other two.

None of them can properly pronounce Urdu words SRK might be better than the other two. — Touché (@_Touch_e) March 17, 2019

We wonder if Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif would agree to promote Urdu after this.