June 5 could well be one of the most memorable moments for any Shah Rukh Khan fan who went to Mannat to see the actor in person. Not only were they greeted to a smiling Shah Rukh and AbRam, the legendary David Letterman was also present with the King. Talk about the perfect Eid bash! Letterman’s arrival in Mumbai has been the talk of the town for a while now. We had reported that he might land in Mumbai on June 4 to film a part of his upcoming show with Shah Rukh. Turns out we were spot on.

When SRK began greeting his fans from the barricaded balcony in Mannat, our photographers picked up the ‘Abominable Snowman’ aka Letterman. The video below shows the TV show host learning from SRK about how to greet people on Eid before trying it out in front of the assembled fans. Also visible in the shot are a group of camerapersons who were just beside SRK. A large boom mic was also visible. The crew could be a part of Letterman’s show, titled My Guest Needs No Introduction.

Two legends in one frame!

Earlier in May, SRK had flown over the US to film a part of the upcoming episode. It seems like a part of the show will be filmed in India to make the show more appealing to the Indian audience. The filming session today could be one of those moments. So if you’ve been outside Mannat today, there’s a possibility that you might feature on Netflix when the episode releases.

David Letterman, SRK and AbRam say 'Hi'!