image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic finally named?

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic finally named?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 23 2018, 9.52 pm
back
BadshahBhumi PednekarBollywoodDangalEntertainmentraaziRakesh SharmaSanjuShah Rukh Khan
nextAjay Devgn's makeup artist accused of sexual misconduct, gets fired
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6: Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh to bring swag to the couch

Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah to collaborate and we can’t wait to sing along

Nawabzaade: Athiya Shetty and Badshah are all set to make you groove on their tunes