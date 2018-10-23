Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic finally named?

The Hindi film industry has churned out some of the most spectacular biopics over the last couple of years. After a wide variety of biopics like Dangal, Sanju and Raazi have done wonders in the box office, another biopic is on the way. The film, chronicling the life of legendary astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will see Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan essaying the titular role. To add to your delight, the film now finally has a name, is what we hear.

If we go by the reports, the film, that was earlier rumoured to be Salute, is now titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Written by Anjum Rajabali, the film will be helmed by Bhopal Express' Mahesh Mathai. Also reportedly starring global star Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film will be produced under the banner of Siddharth Roy Kapur’s new production house called Roy Kapur Films and has already gone on floors.

Speculations have also been rife about actor Bhumi Pednekar being a part of the lead cast but the makers have refrained from making any announcement yet. Needless to say, it’s certainly one of the most awaited films.

