Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero won’t have a solo release, to clash with THIS movie

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. With such an amazing cast, we are sure everyone is super excited to watch this one. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018, which is a Christmas weekend, but it won’t be having a solo release.

Zero will be clashing with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. Recently, Kher was interacting with his fans on Twitter and that’s where revealed the release date of the film.

When a fan asked about the release date of The Accidental Prime Minister, the veteran actor answered December 21, 2018. This means it will be clashing with Zero.

Zero and The Accidental Prime Minister, both are looking quite interesting. While the former surely has the star power, the latter is a biopic on the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Zero has created a very good buzz thanks to the teasers, but even The Accidental Prime Minister has been getting the attention thanks to the pictures and videos from the sets that Anupam has been sharing on his social media accounts.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have worked together in many films and share a great rapport. It will be interesting to see how this clash turns out to be.