Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero's trailer to be out on this date

Here’s some good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. King Khan, who will be turning a year older on November 2, will be releasing the trailer of the much-awaited Zero on his birthday. The film, starring the lead B-Town stars, has created much hype already. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce the good news.

More on #Zero... SRK and Aanand L Rai will launch #ZeroTrailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]... The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

The trailer will be released at a grand event at IMAX, Wadala and preparations for the same are taking place in full swing. The event will reportedly be attended by SRK and the leading ladies of the film- Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The makers have planned to recreate Meerut city at the event by establishing Ghanta Ghar along with colourful metal-like set up which will feature food joints and game stalls.

The teaser of the film, which was unveiled on Eid this year (2018), has garnered an immense amount of attention.

The film celebrates ‘incompleteness in people’ and will see SRK essaying the role of a vertically challenged man. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film will also feature late actor Sridevi and it happens to be the last film she shot before her untimely demise.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.