Shah Rukh Khan takes Oman by storm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Muscat on Friday to launch three stores for a leading jewellery brand in the Sultanate — and the ensuing crowds that descended at the venues of the store launches were massive, with thousands of Muscat residents hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite Indian actor. We all know that not just India, but Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following overseas too. Wherever he goes, his fans go crazy and his recent visit to Muscat was no exception.

SRK, along with other Indian actors Manju Warrier, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, and Sivaraj Kumar, launched three Kalyan Jewellers stores in Maabelah, Ruwi and Bausher. A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans going crazy after seeing him at a mall in Muscat has gone viral and believe us, the video proves once again that SRK surely has a great fan following abroad.

On his Twitter handle, the actor had tweeted, “Thx @KalyanJewellers for ur lov & hospitality. Muscat, lovely 2 c u all at the Kalyan stores & 2 meet my collegues.”

When it comes to films, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next which is reportedly titled as ‘Zara Tasveer Se Tu’. The film, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is slated to hit the screens in December next year.