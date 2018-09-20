Shah Rukh Khan takes the Sui Dhaaga challenge, promotes Zero as well

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are putting their fellow B-town friends through quite a difficult challenge of late. That is nothing else but to put the dhaaga (thread) inside the sui (needle). Sounds simple, but could really mess with your patience. Hence, when Anushka challenged Shah Rukh Khan, he hilariously chose an easy way around and didn't miss out on promoting his own film Zero as well. Watch it below.

See that huge 'zero figured' needle? That was indeed a smart way to incorporate his own film into the challenge. However, he did not forget to send tons of best wishes for the two actors and their films. You, of course, remember that Anushka's journey in Bollywood began with SRK, right? Since then, the superstar has always lent her his unconditional support. Anushka is also a part of Zero, which stars Katrina Kaif as well.

In fact, while a number of B-town stars including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor have already taken the challenge, SRK is the first one who Anushka herself challenged. Precisely why the Zero promotion makes sense all the more!

On that note, looks like both Anushka and Varun have become a pro in this game. Before they threw the challenge to SRK, they themselves did it like a boss!

Sui Dhaaga, revolving around a small town tailor, is widely associating small artisans and craftsmen from across the country. Different kinds of local thread-arts are also being promoted. Besides. Varun and Anushka are now the official ambassadors of the Government of India's Skill India Campaign.

Sui Dhaaga releases on September 28.