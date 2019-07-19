Soheib Ahsan July 19 2019, 7.30 pm July 19 2019, 7.30 pm

Supportive is one word that definitely suits Shah Rukh Khan. The actor often extends his support to other artists with their work irrespective of his involvement. On Friday, he took to Instagram to extend his support to Sujoy Ghosh. The two have not worked together but that did not keep Shah Rukh from showing his eagerness for Sujoy's latest work. In a tweet, SRK wished the director the best on the release of his web series titled Typewriter. King Khan, being his cheery funny self, added a little humour to the tweet as well.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

i’m scared to say that #typewriter is now screaming on @netflix .. goodluck @sujoy_g ... hope it doesn’t come back to take badla on you. https://t.co/YF1TkNT4KN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 19, 2019

Sujoy is known for his work on thriller films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Bang Bang, Badla and others. Typewriter will be his directorial debut on the digital platform. This will also be his first series as he has only worked on films in the past. Sujoy's Typewriter revolves around a haunted mansion in Goa called Bardez Villa and a series of mysterious deaths around town that extend further than the boundaries of the house. One of the show's important points will be a family of three moving into Bardez Villa. Another will be a group of schoolkids inspired by a storybook to become ghosthunters.

Watch the trailer of Typewriter below: