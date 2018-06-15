Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for making Zero dream come alive

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The fans of the actor were in for a treat recently when the new teaser of the film was released. This teaser also features Salman Khan and gives us a glimpse of one of the tracks in the film which will have the two superstars shaking a leg together.

The teaser is being loved by everyone and it is amazing to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the big screen together. It is a perfect gift for the fans of both the actors on the occasion of Eid.

Further to this, SRK took to Twitter to thank Salman Khan for being a part of his film. He has also thanked Jaaved Jaaferi who has given a voice over in the teaser.

Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai, and for the first time Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf in a movie. The first teaser of the film was released on January 1, 2018, and had received a great response. And now the second trailer is being appreciated by one and all.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.