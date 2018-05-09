Shah Rukh Khan: The King of romance in dire need of a stylist

The recently concluded Sonam and Anand Ahuja wedding saw the presence of close family members and friends of the couple. Of course, Bollywood wasn’t left out. Shah Rukh arrived at the reception dressed in a black suit along with his wife, Gauri.

At the party, Shah Rukh was in his element, taking charge of the entertainment. Just like Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh took the stage along with Salman Khan, bringing back memories of the good ol’ days.

It seems so typical of Shah Rukh, who seems to prefer the colour black for special occasions. We’ve seen him opt for a black suit for the recent bash at Mukesh Ambani’s residence to celebrate the engagement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Prior to that, at the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani, SRK was present, in his trademark blacks. For that night, Shah Rukh’s mantra was a black suit and shirt coupled with black shoes.

Moving further back, at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception, the Baadshah of Bollywood completed a dashing look in a suit that looked as black as it could get. Of course, every other bit of clothing he had on him was also black.

Obviously, Shah Rukh thinks that black is the colour most suitable for him at important events. But we think it’s definitely time that the King adds some colours to his threads.