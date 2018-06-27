Shah Rukh Khan, the lucky charm for these Bollywood beauties!

Entering the world of films without any backing or Godfather isn’t a cakewalk. Your first film really matters as you’re a complete stranger to the audiences. So, carving your own path gets all the more difficult but, many of our Bollywood beauties have managed to do that and probably a certain Khan has turned out to be a lucky charm for these ladies.

We’re referring to Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood. He has been a lucky charm for these women who debuted opposite him and enjoyed a great career in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Model-turned-actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was to debut with a movie titled Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, but it went unreleased and hence, the dusky beauty had her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 hit Baazigar. It became a big hit at the box office and there started Shilpa’s journey in films. Post marriage with businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa slowed down and lent focus on other things like fitness, restaurants and today can be called one of the busiest entrepreneurs.

Preity Zinta

This dimpled beauty with a glowing face marked her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1998 flick Dil Se. Her bubbly persona and cute looks coupled with good acting talent made her one of the most successful actresses of her times, but she chose to focus on the ownership of cricket teams. Today, she is happily married to long-time American partner Gene Goodenough since 2016.

Deepika Padukone

Model-turned-actress Deepika Padukone made her big screen debut opposite the King of romance, in Om Shanti Om that released in 2007. And from then, there has been no looking back for the tall, dimpled beauty who is one of the highest paid actresses today. She also had a dream debut in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel and enjoys a massive fan following. SRK, proved to be the ultimate lucky charm for her.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She bagged the Fresh Face award that year and began her journey with a bang. Today, she is one of the most popular actresses and is happily married to the current captain and eye-candy of the cricket team, Virat Kohli. She has even ventured into production and started her own clothing line.

SRK surely gave a massive push to the career of these talented ladies. What say?