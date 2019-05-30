Shah Rukh Khan throws an Avenger themed birthday party for AbRam, pics here

Priyanka Kaul May 30 2019, 6.14 pm May 30 2019, 6.14 pm

The youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, AbRam, turned six on May 27 this year and his birthday party was as grand as it could be. The little Khan seems to be a fan of Marvel's Avengers and being a doting father, SRK threw an Avenger-themed birthday party for him. Planned by event designer and party stylist company, The Popcorn Company, AbRam's bash was entertaining and how. According to reports, the bash was held in Taj Lands’ End, suburban Mumbai and had various kid-friendly details and interactive games like bouncy castles and activity stalls such as Hulk-themed strength testing punch game.

From the caricature studio, slime making, photo booth, games and much more, the party was no less than an event in itself. The fancy birthday cake was a three-tier superhero cake and it looked majestic. Balloon bouquets and theme-based centerpieces were set all over the venue along with caricature figures of Thor, Spider-man, Hulk and Thor.

View this post on Instagram Pictures from the little avenger Abram's superhero theme birthday party 🦸‍♂️❤️ A post shared by SRK Universe (@srkuniverse) on May 28, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

According to reports, the guest list from Bollywood included star kids such as Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Yash and Roohi Johar among others.

Last year, on AbRam’s 5th birthday, both Shah Rukh and Gauri had taken to their respective Instagram handles to wish the little one a Happy birthday. “My sunshine turns 5 years today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams & yeah, hug their papa a lot,” Shah Rukh had written while sharing a sun-kissed picture with AbRam. Gauri too had shared pictures and said “happy bday, my gorgeous.”

The little Khan who is spotted often with Papa Shah Rukh everywhere from Cricket Stadiums, fan meeting to airports and holidays was born in 2013 via a surrogate mother.