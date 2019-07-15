Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 5.17 pm July 15 2019, 5.17 pm

Actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan’s name is synonymous to the superstar of Indian cinema. He, who is fondly called King Khan, has maintained his on-screen charisma for around three decades in the industry and is the face of quintessential cinema even today. Adding another feather to his cap, the Zero star will now be honoured with an Honorary Doctorate by La Trobe University, during his visit to Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. That’s quite a moment of pride!

La Trobe is the first Australian University to award SRK with an Honorary Doctor of Letters, in recognition of his efforts to support underprivileged children, his unwavering dedication to the fight for women’s empowerment through MEER Foundation and his unparalleled achievements in the Indian entertainment industry. “I’m proud to be conferred with a great University like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women’s equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way,” said Shah Rukh.

The 53-year-old will be presented the Honorary Doctorate ‪on August 9. However, this isn’t the first time that the actor will be receiving an honorary doctorate. Earlier, he was awarded the honorary doctorate by The University of Law (London) in Philanthropy. He has also received doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and from The University of Edinburgh.

Talking about the same, IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick said, "To be a part of this magnificent celebration of Mr Shah Rukh Khan's amazing work, with La Trobe, is a matter of great joy and pride for the festival."