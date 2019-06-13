Divya Ramnani June 13 2019, 3.55 pm June 13 2019, 3.55 pm

Shah Rukh Khan is a global phenomenon and we don’t really need to prove it. Well, the Zero actor is yet to sign a film, but that, in no way, has affected his fan following. Now, SRK, who is fondly called as the King Khan of Bollywood, is all set to attend the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and, that too, as a chief guest. At the festival, King Khan is also going to get honoured for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his latest statement, expressed his happiness on getting such privilege. He said, “I’m honoured and delighted to accept the invitation from the Victorian government and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to open their festival as their chief guest. An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies.”

He added, “I’m particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world. I have had great memories of shooting for Chak De India in Melbourne and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema.”

Martin Foley, the Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley, said in his statement, "A celebration of film, community and culture, the Indian Film Festival puts Melbourne in the spotlight and attracts more than 35,000 people each year. The Bollywood and Indian film industry is the biggest in the world and in addition to supporting this festival, we've announced a new Bollywood and Indian Cinema Attraction Fund to bring more film productions from India and the subcontinent to Victoria. Perhaps we'll even lure Shahrukh back to our shores again!"