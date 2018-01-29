Shah Rukh Khan to join hands with Bahubali writer for a revenge drama?

Shah Rukh Khan is busy these days with his upcoming movie Zero which will hit the silver screen later in December this year. But it seems talks and planning for his next film are already on air. According to reports, the Badshah of Bollywood will be joining hands with Bahubali writer, Vijayendra Prasad. The Bollywood blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ writer is keen on working with the King of romance and has approached the actor with a revenge drama script.

“He has written the story keeping SRK in mind. The two recently had a meeting in Mumbai. Prasad flew down from Hyderabad and narrated the story to Shah Rukh,” a source told DNA. However, SRK, who is currently busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where the actor will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf, is yet to say ‘yes’ to the movie. The source further added, “He met Prasad, but he is yet to take a call on the film. He will wrap up Zero before announcing his next project. He’s still deciding which one to pick.”

Vijayendra Prasad has also written the script for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The queen of Jhansi and has been roped in to script the sequels to 2001 blockbuster Nayak and Akshay Kumar – Sonakshi Sinha starrer Rowdy Rathore. According to reports, Vijayendra had also approached Ajay Devgn for a period film, but reportedly the actor had turned down the offer.

The two big shots joining hands is surely expected to produce a masterpiece but for the magic to happen King Khan has to say yes to the project. Well, it will surely be interesting to see SRK in an epic drama after the superstar plays the role of a dwarf in his next which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK had a few weeks back released the title of the film with a small teaser.