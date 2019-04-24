Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring Thalapathy Vijay?

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 10.28 pm April 24 2019, 10.28 pm

For a while now, the internet has been abuzz about Shah Rukh Khan's Tamil debut. Reportedly, the actor will feature in superstar Vijay's Thalapathy 63. We heard he was playing a cameo with a grey shade. If that was not reason enough to be excited, then we have more! As per the latest reports, his role will be a prominent one, even though it won't have a very long screen space. The actor will also double up as the film's primary antagonist who makes a powerful presence.

"SRK has a prominent character that he's playing in Thalapathy 63. It's not like his other cameos. In fact, he is the main villain who comes in the picture only towards the climax. He has a good 15 minutes odd role, fighting Vijay. The makers wanted a leading face from the Hindi film industry to shoot for the role and when Atlee approached Shah Rukh for it, he agreed in principle to do it," a source told an entertainment portal.

While SRK's role has been locked, the shoot is yet to take place. "It's a four-five day shoot and the team is figuring whether to film the scenes in Chennai or in Mumbai itself," they added.

Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee Kumar, is a sports film that has created massive buzz already. Kumar, who has earlier directed the critically successful Mersal, marks his third collaboration with Vijay with this one.

"I am not usually fearful, this time, in fact, the confidence and responsibility is a little more. So I was thinking of doing something bigger and better. I have got the knot for the film and we are working on the preproduction work. Expected the unexpected," the director said in an earlier interview, adding the entertainment value of this one was going to be higher than both Theri and Mersal.

The film is slated to release on 27th October.

Courtesy: Pinkvilla