Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Chak De India director?

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 26 years in Bollywood and the superstar has touched the hearts of the millions with some of the most remarkable films in the industry. Among the tons of films he has featured in, Shimit Amin’s sports drama Chak De India stands tall. The film which completed 10 years last year in 2017 and still resonates with uber patriotic fans. Interestingly and much to the delight of the audience, Shimit and SRK are planning another collaboration yet again, this time in a period drama.

It was last year when SRK was reportedly approached by Shimit. The actor liked the concept and asked Shimit further work on the story. And now, reports have it that the two recently reconnected to discuss the script further. "The superstar liked it and asked him to work on it further. When Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai last week after wrapping up Zero's US schedule, the two met again to discuss the progress on the script. Shah Rukh is keen on the project and is likely to produce it as well," a source told mid-day.

Revealing more about the film, the source added, "He wants the film to be a departure from his romantic hero image. It will also feature a younger hero as a parallel lead. Though Ayushmann Khurrana is said to be in talks, the final casting call will be taken only after SRK comes on board."

Meanwhile, SRK just wrapped up Zero and also has Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute in his books.