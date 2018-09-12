Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: I made many mistakes, Gauri handled them all

Nearly three decades after he began wooing the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan is still called the king of romance. Despite the rise of several other superstars and numerous prominent actors from the gen next, no one could be a more charismatic romantic icon than what SRK is; flawless! But as we all know, the real is often far from the reel. As he appeared at Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum, Shah Rukh admitted having been a not-so-perfect husband to wife Gauri, many times.

"Jitna bigda hoon, jitni khraab cheezein karu. Toh usko koi sambhal sake toh wo gauri hai. Mujhe Lagta hai Gauri ne mujhe bohot sambhala hai yaar. (No matter how spoilt I am and how many wrongs I do, Gauri is the only one who can handle it. I really think she has tackled me a lot)," he said.

The weight that SRK’s name holds in the media has stopped people from saying anything out in the open. But blind items have more often than not tickled everybody’s imagination. Shah Rukh Khan is of course the best judge of the mistakes that he made and to come clean at this stage of his career is indeed a step forward not only in his relationship with wife Gauri, but also his fans.

"Maine bohot galtiyaan ki. Bohot badtmiziyaan ki. Bohot ghatiyapan kiya hai. Lekin kahin na kahin pe usne chup rehkar mujhko bohot sambhala hai. (I made many mistakes, was out of my behaviour, was bad. But somewhere, she silently took care of me)," the superstar added.

Khan is a public figure like none other, his image of a family man though has always been intact. You don’t get family brands to endorse if you’ve been a bad boy, you know. We will never know which mistakes he is referring to, but to acknowledge them on national television is definitely a welcome change.