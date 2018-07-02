Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Salute in October, but the mystery around the heroine continues

Shah Rukh Khan recently finished shooting of Zero and is currently on a vacay with his family. But then being the workaholic that he is, we cannot expect him to take a big break. So as it goes, SRK will start prepping for his next project, which is Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled Salute from September. According to reports, he will start shooting in October and continue till November, and then he will take a break from Salute to promote Zero.

Since he will be busy with the promotions of Zero till the end of December, as that's when the Aanand L Rai directorial is set to hit the theatres, he will return on the sets of Salute only in January next year. While we can't wait for him to start shooting for the film, considering SRK is known to treat his legion of fans with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his films every now and then, but the mystery around the female lead of this film still continues. It was rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the female lead, but there has been no official announcement yet. However, considering the film will go on floors in a few months, we can expect a confirmation from the makers very soon.

For the uninitiated, before Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan was on-board to play the central character in Salute. But later on, he opted out of the project, so that he could completely focus on Thugs of Hindostan and afterwards prep up for Mahabharata. This is for the first time that Shah Rukh will feature in a biopic and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets into the skin of the character. Salute is expected to release in late 2019.