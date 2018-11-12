Shah Rukh Khan upset about having ZERO National Awards

His stardom is unbeatable and his wit is impeccable. Shah Rukh Khan is a legend in every sense of the word. But do you know that King Khan, who has won tons of Filmfare trophies and other accolades, has not won a single national award so far? It sure has pricked him as he ranted about it at the recently concluded Kolkata International Film Festival.

“I have done 70 films so far, but the only reason film festivals call me is either to dance or come and just speak about welcoming the delegates, and being nice to people, and not do anything intellectual. Reason for that is I am not very intelligent. And I am not very smart,” said cheerful SRK as he graced the dais to deliver his speech.

However, he further went on to mention that he has now become smart by spending time with his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He quipped, “And the 12 years that I have been in Kolkata with a cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, I am becoming smarter. And I am becoming much more intellectual, spending time in Bengal, with all the wonderful stalwarts of cinema, and all the people I keep meeting. So, maybe, in the next ten years, there will come a time, when one of my films will get selected for an international festival of this kind of rating. It's really unfortunate and sad, I have never got a national award.”

"I have never got a national award. None of my films ever get played in festivals!" An emotional @iamsrk tells the audience at inauguration of #Kolkata film festival today @MamataOfficial #KIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/QptikHA0UU — Indrojit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) November 10, 2018

Looks like King Khan has taken not being bestowed with a National Award to heart. We feel you SRK.