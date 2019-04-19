Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already excited!

Ranjini Maitra April 19 2019, 11.19 pm April 19 2019, 11.19 pm

Remember Shah Rukh Khan's much ambitious Ra.One? It is not very frequently that superhero films are made in Bollywood. Not Just Shah Rukh, who acted in and produced the film, but the audience were really looking forward to the film. But the film did not live up to everyone's expectation, although it was a really expensive film given that it heavily relied on VFX. Moving on, SRK wants to make another superhero film, but not alone.

The actor was at the Beijing International Film Festival to attend a special screening of his latest release Zero. In a conversation with China Global Television Network, he sounded keen on a joint superhero film. "Maybe we could do a film about Indian and Chinese superheroes... It will be really nice," he said. That sounds like a cool plan, but hopefully, it will give us something a few notches higher than Ra. One. “When I made Ra One and it did not do well, people thought I will stop making VFX films again. But look at me, I’m still continuing to do it," the superstar had said in one of his older interviews. That's the spirit to stick to!

"We should work on the story that everybody wants to do. India China co-production should not be based on making an expensive movie. Rather it should be based on a better story... It should be about our family values, our culture, our own feelings that should make this film; in which there is a message because emotionally we are connected to both the people of the country. The future of films is in co-production. Films should go ahead with entertainment, should go beyond business. Movies are a valuable item, whose future is very bright," he later said, talking at the festival's dialogue forum.

Do we expect a collaboration soon?