Shah Rukh Khan wants daughter Suhana to have formal training in acting

We have been talking about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's debut for a while now. Suhana, who turned 18 this year, debuted with her first magazine cover which received plenty of nice and not-so-nice reactions. However, knowing SRK, he has probably taught his daughter to laugh the obnoxious parts off. He is also a strict dad who doesn't want his children to begin acting before they finish their graduation. When it comes to pursuing a career in films, he believes that a formal training is necessary.
"In India, I think we don’t learn acting, we just assume that we are talented. Like if you drive very fast, it doesn't mean you are going to become a Formula 1 driver. You’ll have to finally learn it. So I want her to have a formal training in acting. The experience matters a lot," he said in an interview. Suhana is already active in the performing arts. She partakes in plays and does stage shows at her London college. She recently shot for a short film with her friends. But does this mean she will soon head for an acting course as well?
Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves...
Suhana recently came over to SRK's Zero set as he thought some 'ground experience' would be nice for her. He also wanted her to watch Katrina and Anushka performing live.