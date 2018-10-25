Shah Rukh Khan wants Gauri Khan to design his office, but she’s playing tough

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan complete 27 years of marriage on Thursday. But the romance between them is still very fresh. While PDA is not much on display with these two, they still manage to melt our hearts with their old world charm. As timeless as they may be, young love creeps up on them sometimes, like the time they pulled each other’s legs on social media.

Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently designed a space for an office. She posted the picture of the same on her Instagram account. Well, it’s a beautifully designed space and we are sure a lot of people, including SRK, would love to have their offices designed by Gauri. But it looks like Gauri is too busy for her man.

Shah Rukh Khan commented on the post asking Gauri to design his office. To which Gauri quipped, “as soon as I have some free time”. Isn’t that just adorable. While we’re more than sure that Gauri has already done up SRK’s office to the Tee, this banter between them is endearing. Sigh! We want a love like theirs.Gauri has been a great wife and has stood by Shah Rukh Khan in his thick and thin. The two tied the knot when SRK was not even a superstar and nothing has changed between them over the years. We wish them a very Happy Wedding Anniversary and hope for many more years of blissful love. Keep those couple goals coming.