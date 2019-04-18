image
  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Shah Rukh Khan has some great plan for his reunion with Anupam Kher!

back
Anupam KherDilwale Dulhaniya Le JayengeShah Rukh Khan
nextKubbra Sait's pleasure over Tik Tok's ban becomes Vikas Gupta's displeasure

within