Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Ranjini Maitra April 18 2019, 8.15 pm April 18 2019, 8.15 pm

The likes of Alok Nath in Hum Aapke Hai Koun or Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein, old school and often strict, aren't the only kind of fathers Bollywood has introduced us to. Remember Anupam Kher from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Shah Rukh Khan's super cool 'pops' always had his back, no matter what! We all want that kind of a father, don't we? SRK and Anupam Kher just had a fun Twitter banter, proving to us that their equation still carries the same warmth.

Kher was in New York to shoot for his show New Amsterdam and the city teased in him old memories. DDLJ was shot across New York, as we have already watched. He tweeted to SRK, recalling the good old days and also shared a GIF from the film. He was in for a heart-warming response from SRK, who got back with great plans to spend time together!

Playin snakes and ladders and making sand castles sound great; they are actually a quick way to get back to your sunny young days!

The two actors have worked together in several other films including Veer Zara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Their association goes beyond just a professional rapport.

Kher was last seen playing India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, a film that evoked much discussion. SRK, on the other hand, last appeared in Zero. Despite him playing a dwarf for the first time and romancing beauties like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film did not impress the audience or the critics. He recently walked out of the biopic of astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The superstar hasn't announced his next film yet. But we frequently see him cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders, as the IPL season is on!