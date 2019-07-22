Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan recently became the talk of the town, as the father-son duo lent their voices for the Hindi version of The Lion King. The makers roped in SRK and his son Aryan Khan to be the voice of Mufasa and Simba respectively. That being said, while the movie is setting records in the Indian cinema halls, the Khan family was busy chilling abroad. The family who is back to the bay had chosen the Maldives as the destination to explore.
Though the family's trip photos had made it online, Sha Rukh Khan took to Instagram and made the world know what a 'perfect' mini-vacay looks like. In the shared post, right from Aryan doing a headstand in a pair of red short, Suhana posing for the lenses amid the blue to the little one, AbRam enjoying snorkelling time with his dad, the Khans trip was LIT. We even see Shah Rukh and Gauri catching up for a selfie. Cool fam jam ha!
Have a look at the pictures posted by Gauri Khan below:
View this post on Instagram
Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @jumeirahvittaveli and @makeplansholidays for a Perfect Holiday.
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on
On Sunday, even Gauri shared a cute picture of her three children on Instagram. The mommy captioned the photo as 'My Three Little' with a red heart emoji. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
My Three Little.....❤️
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on
Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is yet to announce his next. Also, recently King Khan was in the news as he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by a Melbourne University. However, this isn’t the first time that the actor has received an honorary doctorate. Earlier, he was awarded the honorary doctorate by The University of Law (London) in Philanthropy. He has also received doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and from The University of Edinburgh.Read More