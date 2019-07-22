Rushabh Dhruv July 22 2019, 7.41 pm July 22 2019, 7.41 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan recently became the talk of the town, as the father-son duo lent their voices for the Hindi version of The Lion King. The makers roped in SRK and his son Aryan Khan to be the voice of Mufasa and Simba respectively. That being said, while the movie is setting records in the Indian cinema halls, the Khan family was busy chilling abroad. The family who is back to the bay had chosen the Maldives as the destination to explore.

Though the family's trip photos had made it online, Sha Rukh Khan took to Instagram and made the world know what a 'perfect' mini-vacay looks like. In the shared post, right from Aryan doing a headstand in a pair of red short, Suhana posing for the lenses amid the blue to the little one, AbRam enjoying snorkelling time with his dad, the Khans trip was LIT. We even see Shah Rukh and Gauri catching up for a selfie. Cool fam jam ha!

Have a look at the pictures posted by Gauri Khan below:

On Sunday, even Gauri shared a cute picture of her three children on Instagram. The mommy captioned the photo as 'My Three Little' with a red heart emoji. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram My Three Little.....❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT