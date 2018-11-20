Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam yells at the paparazzi, here’s why

Showbiz and paparazzi culture goes hand-in-hand. Be it star kids or our favourite stars, the paparazzi makes sure we get our daily dose of cuteness and sexiness - nothing is missed. But, being a star comes with a major drawback - they always have to smile in front of the shutterbugs. For that matter, even the bigwigs get agitated and shout at the paps with an aim that the photographers will stop the flash, but as they say, celebs have no privacy. Well, we’ve got our hands on a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest, AbRam, who had a recent outburst at the paparazzi.

In case you’ve missed it, a video of the munchkin yelling at the paps while coming out Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party has gone viral. We do feel the pain - the little kid couldn't take the wrath of the flashes and he yelled 'no pictures' while getting into his car! Check out the video here.

AbRam looks seriously paranoid by the chaotic situation and it makes us feel bad for the little tot. We hoped there was some solution to this... but there’s not.

