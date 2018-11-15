Shah Rukh Khan's Bauua Singh from Zero mourns Deepika Padukone’s wedding on Twitter

B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took their vows at Villa del Balbianello in Italy on Wednesday. The much-in-love couple got hitched in an extremely private ceremony, if you can call it that, and will be having a Sindhi style wedding on Thursday. While the world is rejoicing with them, there’s someone who decided that there was an opportunity here to promote his upcoming film. Shah Rukh Khan, aka Zero's Bauua Singh decided to turn a Children's Day tweet from fellow actor Zeeshan Ayyub into one that connected to the biggest Indian wedding of 2018.

Abe height to kam hai hi, ab Umar bhi kam karna chah raha hai https://t.co/X2BfzfSUSQ — mohd. zeeshan ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) November 14, 2018

When Zeeshan took a dig at his age, something we know, SRK is pretty touchy about these days, the King decided to change the topic with this tweet.

Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!!! https://t.co/VG3X36VY9c — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 14, 2018

SRK, who is pretty active on Twitter, has been entertaining fans with his wit as Bauua Singh lately. On Virat Kohli’s birthday, he posted a hilarious tweet.

Bhagwaan aapki umr, aur bat ki dhaar dono ko ta-kayamat banaaye rakhe @imVkohli bhai! 🙏 #HappyBirthdayVirat Ek second!!! Ye Aafia aapke saath kya kar rahi hai! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aafVNKfDeG — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Zero, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai, is slated to hit the screens on December 21.