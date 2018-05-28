Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for Abram has left us confused

Well yesterday, early in the morning, we were delighted to see the first lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan, making an adorable post on Instagram. With some candid pictures, Gauri wished her little gorgeous AbRam Khan a very Happy Birthday. The youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan turned five and wishes kept pouring in for him. But wait, papa SRK wished his little muchkin on Instagram almost a day later. So, did we get Abram’s birthday wrong?

Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a picture of AbRam on Instagram almost a day later and wished him a very Happy Birthday. The caption was very sweet though. He wrote, “My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot..”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjTKUYxjHJT/?hl=en&taken-by=iamsrk

Aww…such sweet words, aren’t they? But hey, this has definitely left us wondering over AbRam birthday date. Did SRK wished him late or was Gauri Khan too early to wish AbRam? Uff… the confusion.

Just for the record, AbRam was born on 27 May 2013 to SRK and Gauri through surrogacy. At least that’s what the Wikipedia says. So technically, it is daddy King Khan who is late to wish AbRam on social media. But what’s the big deal! He has been a doting father for all this while so we don’t think AbRam would mind a delay in his birthday wish on social media. *wink*